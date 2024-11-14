HLRBO And Vertical Insure Partner To Launch Embedded Hunting Lease Liability Insurance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HLRBO Partners with Vertical Insure to offer Hunting Lease Liability Insurance

The collaboration will simplify the insurance process for thousands of hunters and ease liability concerns for landowners.

- Heath Schubert, CEO, HLRBOMINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vertical Insure , the embedded insurance provider for vertical SaaS platforms, has announced an exciting partnership with HLRBO , the leading online platform for hunting leases. This collaboration will bring a simplified and convenient insurance experience to hunters and landowners, offering instant Hunting Lease Liability Insurance directly through the HLRBO platform.HLRBO has built its reputation on making hunting more accessible by providing hunters with easy-to-navigate access to millions of acres of private and public land across North America. Hunters can browse listings, contact landowners, and secure leases all in one place.Through the partnership with Vertical Insure, HLRBO will offer lessees the option to add Hunting Lease Liability Insurance as part of the leasing process, creating a fully integrated solution. This makes it easier for hunters to acquire the proper coverage while alleviating landowners from liability issues.“We're excited to partner with Vertical Insure to make liability insurance accessible and hassle-free for our users,” said Heath Schubert, CEO of HLRBO.“By integrating coverage options directly into our platform, we can offer hunters a comprehensive solution that lets them focus on the experience, not the logistics. Landowners also benefit from the peace of mind that comes with knowing they're protected.”Vertical Insure specializes in tailoring embedded insurance solutions that enhance user experiences on software platforms. This partnership with HLRBO represents their continued commitment to meeting the needs of niche industries with complicated or limited insurance options. By integrating relevant coverage into the HLRBO platform, Vertical Insure will create a streamlined and secure process for hunters and landowners alike.“We're excited to partner with HLRBO, a true leader in the hunting industry,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure.“By embedding liability coverage in HLRBO's platform, we're furthering our mission of making insurance more accessible in verticals where traditional insurance falls short.”This partnership reaffirms HLRBO's dedication to providing hunters with the resources they need to pursue their passion safely and responsibly, while simplifying the leasing experience for both parties. With Vertical Insure's embedded insurance solutions, HLRBO is set to continue transforming the hunting lease industry by fostering trust, convenience, and security for all users.About HLRBOHLRBO (Hunting Land Rentals By Owner) is a premier online platform that connects landowners with hunters looking for lease opportunities. With thousands of properties listed across the U.S. and Canada, HLRBO offers unparalleled access to hunting lands. HLRBO is committed to providing a seamless experience for both landowners and hunters through innovative tools, expert support, and a user-friendly interface.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure is a leader in embedded insurance solutions, offering tailored coverage options that integrate seamlessly into online platforms. Specializing in insurance for unique industries, Vertical Insure provides businesses and their customers with peace of mind by embedding relevant coverage directly into the user experience.

