عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

1-900 Launches Groundbreaking Comic Book Series With Heavy Metal Soundtrack


11/14/2024 8:46:37 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The band 1-900 is excited to announce the launch of a new comic book series called 16-Bitocracy. This series blends traditional comic book storytelling against a soundtrack of original Power Metalwave music (Power Metal with elements of Synthwave).

While each medium - comics and music - can be enjoyed independently, the combination provides a multi-sensory adventure that draws fans deeper into a world teetering on totalitarianism and technological mind-control.

Continue Reading

1-900 Launches Groundbreaking Comic Book Series With Heavy Metal Soundtrack Image
Issue #0 of 16-Bitocracy comic
1-900 Launches Groundbreaking Comic Book Series With Heavy Metal Soundtrack Image
Brett Shredd and DD Bass of 1-900

"From the start, our goal was to push the boundaries of storytelling," says Brett Miller, 1-900 lead guitarist and co-writer of 16-Bitocracy. "By combining the visceral energy of heavy metal with the visual and narrative power of comics, we're giving fans an experience that's both unique and exhilarating."

The debut origin issue, "A Band of Heroes," introduces readers to an 8-bit world where a heavy metal band is thrust into defending society against the evils of the 16-bit, colonizing Synchrons. The story is set to a backdrop of heart-pounding Power Metalwave tracks from the recently released 1-900 EP, "Snareware."

The EP can be streamed today on Spotify. The comic is available now as a crowdfunded campaign at Indiegogo, to be concluded on 12/16/2024.

Spotify:
Indiegogo:

For media inquiries, please contact:

  • 1-900
  • Brett Miller
  • 8452421540
  • [email protected]
  • 1900comic

About 1-900
 1-900 is the band behind a pioneering comic book company dedicated to blending traditional comic storytelling with the electrifying power of heavy metal music. Our mission is to create immersive, multi-sensory experiences that caution society about the pitfalls of technology and the overreach of government.

SOURCE 1-900 Band

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN14112024003732001241ID1108886448


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search