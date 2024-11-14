The 2nd Edition of Brands of India Opens Doors for Global Retailers & Distributors to Discover 150+ Indian Apparel Manufacturers

(MENAFN- afrinislampanasian) Dubai, UAE, November 13, 2024: The much-anticipated 2nd edition of Brands of India, India’s largest apparel trade show was inaugurated on November 12, 2024 by Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to the UAE, in a vibrant ceremony at Za’abeel Hall 4, Dubai World Trade Centre.



Organised by The Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI), this eagerly awaited exhibition presents 150+ Indian apparel brands and white-label manufacturers, showcasing a vast selection of latest fashion in Men’s, Women’s, and Kids’ wear—including Casual, Ethnic, Formal, Denim, Athleisure, Winterwear, Sleepwear, Innerwear, Tops, Bottoms, Scarves, Socks, and much more. Thus, presenting a one-of-its-kind sourcing opportunity for Retailers, Chain & Department Stores, Boutique Stores, Wholesalers, Agents, Distributors, Importers, Traders, E-commerce and Buying Houses from across the globe.



Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to the UAE, expressed, “Brands of India is a strategic platform designed for Indian apparel manufacturers to further leverage on the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), enabling duty-free Apparel imports. With the disruptive environment at other global apparel manufacturing hubs like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and China, the show offers a good opportunity to attract global buyers to discover the various advantages of sourcing from India. And, Dubai serves as an ideal gateway to reach out to the world.”



An elated Santosh Katariya, President, CMAI, remarked, “India is globally recognized as a prime sourcing hub for buyers seeking quality Apparel for their markets. The salient features of Indian apparel manufacturing is low labour cost, capability to process small orders at competitive pricing, decades of expertise in white label manufacturing for renowned global brands and timely delivery supported by an efficient logistics systems. Brands of India presents leading manufacturers from cities like Mumbai, Jaipur, Surat, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Tirupur, Kolkata, Noida, Ludhiana, New Delhi, Indore, Solapur, and others who are collectively exhibiting under one roof to exemplify the diversity of India’s manufacturing. It celebrates collective pursuit for exceptional quality, entrepreneurial spirit and global competitiveness which is the hallmark of our industry.”



The show has attracted 1500+ Retailers, Wholesalers and Importers from UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Egypt, Turkey, Angola, Ghana, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Morocco, Nigeria, Kenya, Somalia, Algeria, USA, UK, Australia, Canada, Germany, Greece, Singapore, South Africa, and other countries who have pre-registered to visit.



CMAI has promoted the show extensively and invited overseas buyers from more than 60 countries and also extended exclusive privileges like hotel accommodation, F&B and business matching services. Amidst buoyant sourcing sentiments, leading Retailers and Chain Stores from Middle East like Lulu Group, Landmark Group, Al Safeer Group, Brands Group, R&B, BMA Group including Retailers and Boutique stores are the key buyers to visit the show. Moreover, hundreds of on the spot buyers are also expected to visit during the three days.







