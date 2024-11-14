Smart Sensors In 2024: Trends, Forecasts, And Industry Insights | Exactitude Consultancy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The smart sensors was valued at USD 59.1 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach USD 149.1 billion by 2031, growing at a 15.4% CAGR between 2024 and 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The smart sensors market is witnessing significant growth, fueled by factors such as initiatives supporting the of green buildings and the increasing demand for predictive maintenance in various industries. These sensors play a crucial role in modern applications like machine-to-machine communication, analytics, and process monitoring, where they detect changes in parameters like temperature, pressure, and acceleration. The automotive, defense, sports, and electronics sectors, along with smart grids, cities, and environmental systems (such as forest fire detection and earthquake monitoring), all benefit from the use of these advanced sensors.

Smart sensors offer substantial advantages over traditional models by enabling automated, real-time data collection with improved accuracy. As the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation in vehicles expands, the demand for smart sensors is expected to grow steadily. Innovations in IIoT connectivity, particularly through low-power wide-area network (LPWAN) technologies like NB-IoT, LTE-M, LoRa, and Sigfox, further drive the market. These technologies allow devices to transmit data over longer distances, a key feature for manufacturing environments.

Access PDF Sample Report (Including Graphs, Charts & Figures) @

#request-a-sample

Governments worldwide are also contributing to market growth by offering incentives and favorable regulations to attract international investments, particularly in IoT-based infrastructure projects like smart cities and grids. Following the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an accelerated focus on upgrading technological infrastructures, leading to a rise in the adoption of IoT solutions. The pandemic further fueled the integration of Industry 4.0, with businesses increasingly relying on sensors for production efficiency, maintenance optimization, and enhanced customer insights, thus accelerating the market's recovery and growth.

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Surge in Wireless Technology Adoption for Enhanced Security Monitoring

The rise in demand for wireless technologies like GPS, GPRS, wireless LAN, and WAP is revolutionizing security systems. With the added benefits of reduced installation costs and no need for cumbersome wiring or batteries, wireless sensors are rapidly replacing their wired counterparts. For example, advanced home security solutions employing Wi-Fi and Zigbee protocols enable seamless control of devices such as surveillance cameras, door locks, lighting, and smoke detectors via smartphones. This growing preference for wireless connectivity is accelerating the adoption of smart sensors, which offer an efficient, scalable solution to modern security needs.

Challenge: Rising Installation and Maintenance Expenditures Impede Market Growth

The high capital investment required for installing and maintaining a network of smart sensors presents a significant barrier to widespread adoption. The intricate deployment process involves expensive components and batteries, which can quickly add to operational costs. Additionally, the limited battery life and energy-intensive nature of wireless sensors further contribute to high maintenance demands, limiting their cost-effectiveness. Businesses also face substantial expenses related to software integration and compatibility issues, which can deter small-to-medium enterprises from investing in smart sensor technologies, thus slowing the overall market growth.

Opportunity: Expanding Role of Predictive Maintenance Across Industries

The demand for predictive maintenance is soaring, particularly in manufacturing, where machine downtime can significantly impact productivity. Sensors capable of detecting anomalies in machinery-such as temperature, pressure, and vibration-enable real-time monitoring and predictive analysis. This allows industries to schedule timely maintenance and avoid costly failures. With industries embracing machine learning and AI to enhance predictive capabilities, the market for smart sensors is poised to expand rapidly, especially as businesses increasingly focus on optimizing operational efficiency and minimizing unplanned disruptions.

Growth Surge in Smart Temperature Sensors: A Game Changer for Multiple Industries

Smart temperature sensors are witnessing a remarkable growth trajectory, largely driven by the digital transformation within industries like automotive, healthcare, and smart homes. These sensors are essential for ensuring optimal temperature regulation in a wide range of applications, including HVAC systems, fire detection, and smart thermostats. The integration of IoT and IIoT technologies has pushed manufacturers to develop innovative, low-interface digital temperature sensors, meeting the demand for more efficient and cost-effective solutions. The expanding smart home market, in particular, is a major growth driver, with consumer interest in energy-saving and environmentally friendly technologies spurring the adoption of smart thermostats and other temperature-regulating devices. For instance, in October 2021, ABB launched the FusionAir Smart Sensor, an innovative, touch-free room sensor designed to monitor air quality by tracking temperature, humidity, CO2, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs), addressing growing concerns about indoor environmental health.

Report Link Click Here :

Challenges: The Increasing Shortage of Skilled Workforce As the demand for smart sensors surges across industries, the lack of a skilled workforce remains a significant challenge. Although smart sensors play a pivotal role in modern technology, their effective deployment and integration require professionals who are highly trained in areas such as installation, configuration, and data analysis. Without proper expertise, the deployment of sensor networks can be plagued by errors, delays, and inefficiencies, hindering their potential.

Moreover, managing the vast amounts of data generated by these sensors necessitates specialists like data scientists and engineers who can interpret and analyze this data effectively. The shortage of such professionals means the actionable insights that smart sensors are capable of providing often go untapped, diminishing the overall value of the technology.

Additionally, maintenance and troubleshooting are vital for smart sensor systems, but a lack of skilled technicians can lead to delays in repairs or mishandling of technical issues, causing costly downtime. For smart sensor systems to achieve peak performance, ongoing monitoring and optimization are essential, but these processes are hindered in the absence of skilled personnel, ultimately limiting their operational effectiveness.

Pressure Sensors: Dominating the Smart Sensors Market Pressure sensors are poised to retain the largest share of the smart sensors market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029. These sensors are crucial in a wide range of applications, including automotive, industrial automation, and healthcare. With increasing safety concerns and the push to reduce automotive emissions, the demand for pressure sensors continues to rise. In automobiles, pressure sensors are integral to engine management, tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS), and airbag deployment systems.

In industrial automation, pressure sensors monitor pipeline and machinery pressure, ensuring the smooth functioning of various systems. Furthermore, pressure sensors are vital in medical devices, such as blood pressure monitors, helping track vital signs and supporting accurate health assessments.

The Growing Role of Smart Sensors in the Automotive Industry

The automotive sector is the second-largest end-user of smart sensors, with the market expected to grow steadily in the coming years. The increasing use of smart sensors in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), electronic control units (ECU), electronic stability control (ESC), and HVAC systems is driving the sector's demand for these technologies. These sensors are also crucial in safety systems, in-car navigation, and TPMS.

Looking ahead, self-driving cars present significant opportunities for smart sensor manufacturers, with advancements in sensor technology playing a key role in enabling autonomous driving. As manufacturers continue to develop self-driving vehicles, the demand for smart sensors, particularly those used in navigation, safety, and system integration, is expected to grow exponentially. The automotive industry is set to remain a major player in the smart sensors market due to the continuous advancements in sensor applications and technology.

Report Link Click Here :

Asia-Pacific Having The Fastest Growth

The Asia Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth in the smart sensor market, driven by robust demand from diverse sectors including automotive, infrastructure, consumer electronics, and pharmaceuticals. Countries like China , India , and Japan are expected to play a pivotal role in this growth.

China stands as the global leader in electronics manufacturing, with strong governmental support fueling the expansion of its smart sensor industry. The nation's large domestic market, combined with rapid technological advancements, is driving demand across various industries. Japan , recognized for its leadership in sensor technology, benefits from its expertise and the increasing demand for sensor-based solutions, particularly driven by the aging population. This demographic shift is creating opportunities for smart sensors that enhance the quality of life for elderly citizens, spurring growth in sensor-driven healthcare solutions.

Meanwhile, India is emerging as a key player, with its growing middle class and substantial infrastructure development efforts. The Indian government is investing heavily in infrastructure projects, creating new avenues for smart sensor applications. The widespread adoption of smartphones and connected devices, coupled with advancements in IoT, is further propelling the demand for smart sensors in the country.

Technological adoption in the region is expanding rapidly, with smart sensors increasingly integrated into consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare sectors. The rise of smartphones , wearables , and connected devices is significantly driving this demand. India , for instance, is expected to have around 2.1 billion internet-connected devices by 2023, accelerating the market for smart sensors as affordable smartphones and internet access become more widespread.

In China , the push to modernize industries is increasing the need for smart manufacturing products, including advanced sensor networks. Chinese manufacturers are capitalizing on this demand, contributing to the rapid development and marketing of innovative sensor technologies.

As IoT continues to evolve in the region, innovations like LPWAN (Low Power Wide Area Networks) technologies such as NB-IoT , LoRa , LTE-M , and Sigfox are further enhancing connectivity, especially for the automotive sector, enabling smart sensors to operate over vast distances with minimal power consumption.

The Asia Pacific region's growth trajectory is set to remain strong as countries like China, Japan, and India continue to push forward with technological and infrastructure advancements, all of which are expected to drive the smart sensor market to new heights in the coming years.

Key Market Players - Smart Sensors Market



Analog Devices, Inc. (US),

TE Connectivity (Switzerland),

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany),

STMicroelectronics (Switzerland),

ABB (Switzerland),

Microchip Technology Inc. (US),

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands),

Siemens (Germany),

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Recent developments



Stirling Council IoT Sensor Rollout (November 2022): Stirling Council deployed 50,000 IoT smart sensors in homes to monitor environmental issues such as moisture, mold, and ventilation problems. These sensors provide early warnings for potential problems and offer real-time data on energy consumption.

BioIntelliSense BioButton Patch (February 2023): At CES 2023, BioIntelliSense's BioButton, a medical-grade digital biosensor patch, won a CES Innovation Award for its role in continuous biometric monitoring. This patch tracks vital signs and provides additional data on sleep, body position, and gait analysis, enhancing personalized care for patients.

Advantech's LoRaWAN Sensors (September 2022): Advantech launched the WISE-2410 wireless condition monitoring sensors, which track equipment vibrations and temperature over time. These sensors are widely used in industrial and medical applications due to their ability to detect structural changes and patterns.

Xiaomi's Smart Sensor for Home Automation (July 2023): Xiaomi unveiled a new range of smart home sensors, including temperature and humidity sensors, aimed at improving home automation and energy efficiency. These sensors integrate with the company's existing ecosystem of smart devices.

NXP's Automotive Smart Sensor Collaboration (June 2023): NXP Semiconductors signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to develop next-gen smart sensor technologies for connected vehicles. This partnership aims to enhance safety and connectivity in electrified and autonomous vehicles. Honeywell's DG Smart Sensor for Combustion Systems (June 2023): Honeywell launched the DG Smart Sensor, designed to monitor and control combustion air and fuel gases in low-pressure systems. This solution enhances energy efficiency and aligns with digitalization trends in Industry 4.0.

Market Segmentations:

By Type



Temperature and Humidity sensors

Pressure sensors

Flow Sensor

Touch sensor

Image sensor

Motion and Occupancy sensors

Water sensors

Position sensor

Light Sensor

Ultrasonic sensor Others

By Component



Analog to digital converter (ADC)

Digital to analog converter (DAC)

Transceivers

Amplifier

Microcontrollers Others

By Technology



CMOS

MEMS Others

By Network Connectivity



Wired

Wireless Others

By End-User Industry



Industrial Automation

Building automation

Consumer Electronics

Biomedical and Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and defense Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: #request-a-sample

Related Reports:

Focused Ion Beam Market

The global Focused Ion Beam Market is projected to reach USD 1.70 billion by 2029 from USD 0.88 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.6 % from 2020 to 2029.

Automatic Rebar Tying Machine Market

The Global Automatic Rebar Tying Machine Market is expected to grow at more than 5.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 134 million by 2028 from a little above USD 88 million in 2019.

Embedded Die Cutting Market

The global embedded die-cutting market is expected to grow at 23.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 315.18 million by 2029 from USD 64.8 million in 2020.

Power Semiconductor Market

The power semiconductor market is expected to grow at 6.30% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 97.33 billion by 2029 from USD 59.7 billion in 2020.

Portable Electronic Nose Market

The global portable electronic nose market is expected to grow at 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 36.48 million by 2029 from USD 16.53 million in 2022.

Automotive ASIC Market

The global automotive ASIC market size was valued at USD 9.01 billion in 2020, and projected to reach USD 26.43 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2022 to 2029.

Silicon On Insulator (SOI) Market

The global silicon on insulator market is projected to reach USD 4.34 Billion by 2029 from USD 1.26 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2020 to 2029.

Flexible Electronics & Circuit Market

The global Flexible Electronics & Circuit market is expected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2029, from USD 28.84 billion in 2020.

Trade Management Market

The global Trade Management Market is expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 2.63 billion by 2029 from USD 1.1 billion in 2022.

Construction Repair Composites Market

The global Construction Repair Composites Market is expected to grow at 10.10% CAGR from 2022 to 2029. It is expected to reach above 710.00 USD million by 2029 from 303.11 USD million in 2020.

Omega-3 Market

The omega-3 market is expected to grow at 8.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 4.19 billion by 2029 from USD 1.99 billion in 2020.

Photomask Market

The global photomask market size was valued at USD 4.37 billion in 2020, and projected to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 4.26% from 2022 to 2029.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) Phone: + 1704 266 3234 Email: ...