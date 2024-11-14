At CAGR Of 5.4 %, Wafer Vacuum Assembling Equipment Market Size Worth USD 3.17 Billion By 2032 | Polaris Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The growing of globally is driving the wafer vacuum assembling equipment market.

New York, USA, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overview:

Polaris Market Research's latest analysis reveals that the market for wafer vacuum assembling equipment is on a growth trajectory. The wafer vacuum assembling equipment market size was valued at USD 1.99 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 3.17 billion by 2032. It is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2032.

Market Introduction:

Equipment to orient and bond two wafer-size sheet substrates in a vacuum with high accuracy. It can be utilized for device-making procedures for microdisplays of several sensors involving LCOS and CMOS. It can manage wafers of φ200 mm to φ300 mm and obtain elevated accuracy orientation with a noteworthy of 0.2 um or less in a vacuum because of distinct panel chucking, accuracy continuity, and image filtering mechanisms.

The depression of electronic gadgets captivated chip makers to chase progressions in wafer-level packaging, where vacuum assembling plays an important part in ascertaining the probity and presentation of ultra-thin wafers. Additionally, the surge in 5G technology and the opening of the 6G scope are pushing the frontiers for speedier, more productive semiconductor constituents. The telecommunication progress requires the creation of modern chips, where vacuum assembly procedures are essential for obtaining the high accuracy and dependability needed.

Market Data : In-depth analysis of annual sales and wafer vacuum assembling equipment market forecast in USD million from 2024 to 2032.

Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into all the key market regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of major companies in the wafer vacuum assembling equipment market, such as Applied Materials, Inc., Tokyo Electron Limited, KLA Corporation, LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION, and SIPEL ELECTRONIC SA. Customization : Get customized reports as per your requirements with respect to countries, regions, and segmentation.

Key Players and Market Developments:

Ted Pella Inc., H-Square, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., Modutek Corporation., CM Research, Inc. and Ransohoff are the wafer vacuum assembling equipment market key players. These contenders struggle to accumulate a bigger share of the market through inventions and strategic alliances.

Some of the latest industry developments are:



July 2023: Applied Materials, Inc. initiated the most notable wafer manufacturing platform, Vistara, outlined for offering chip manufacturing with the flexibility, brainpower, and sustainability required to confront growing chip-making provocations. December 2020 : KLA Corporation declared two contemporary commodities, namely the PWG5 wafer geometry apparatus and the Surfscan SP7XP wafer defect inspection system, that will confront growingly difficult problems in the making of progressive and logic consolidated circuits.

Market Growth Drivers:



Increasing Usage of Smartphones : The growing acquisition of smartphones globally drives the market. As per the GSMA's yearly State of Mobile Internet Connectivity Report 2023, over 54% of the worldwide population, approximately 4.3 billion people, possess a smartphone. Smartphone acquisition causes escalated demand for semiconductor constituents which subsequently boosts the wafer vacuum assembling equipment market growth.

Surge in Automobile Manufacturing : The manufacturing of automobiles is surging worldwide. In 2022, 85.4 million motor vehicles were manufactured globally, a surge of 5.7% contrasted to 2021. Automobiles are armed with several electronic constituents involving advanced drive assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment systems, sensors and electric vehicle technologies. Rise in 5G Technology : 5G technology needs a massive gamut of semiconductor constituents for frameworks, such as base stations and gadgets, involving smartphones and IoT devices. The rise in the acquisition of 5G technology demands progressive manufacturing and assembly apparatus to generate connected semiconductor constituents productively.

Regional Analysis:



Asia Pacific : Asia Pacific accounted for the largest wafer vacuum assembling equipment market share. The region's dominance is largely due to its strong semiconductor manufacturing environment and speedy technological progressions. North America : North America is projected to register a significant CAGR in the wafer vacuum assembling equipment market from 2024 to 2032. The growth is primarily fuelled by the growing focus on internal semiconductor manufacturing and an allegiance to technological progression. The growing focus on generating a more irrepressible and self-sustaining semiconductor environment has encouraged notable funding in progressive assembly technologies.









Market Segmentation:

By Product Outlook:



Manual Vacuum Assembling Equipment

Semi-Automatic Vacuum Assembling Equipment Fully Automatic Vacuum Assembling Equipment

By Application Outlook:



Semiconductor Industry

Solar Panel Manufacturing Electronics Manufacturing

By Region Outlook:



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

The global wafer vacuum assembling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.17 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4 % during 2024–2032.

