Annamite Capital Announces Launch Of Innovative Multi-Strategy Digital Asset Hedge Fund

Multi-Strategy Digital Asset Shop Aims for January Debut, with Promising Early Gains

LONDON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Annamite Capital, a pioneering multi-manager, multi-strategy firm focused on digital assets, is pleased to announce its formal launch on Jan 2nd, 2025. Annamite's focus is on building and technical infrastructure to mitigate counterparty and left-tail risk in digital assets. It has so far made a >$4M investment over 2.5 years in building its proprietary technical infrastructure. Annamite aims to source the highest alpha strategies and incrementally build capacity.

Key Highlights



Early Success with Proprietary Capital:

Annamite Capital began operations in February with more than $7 million of proprietary capital allocated to external investment teams operating on its internal infrastructure. The returns so far are +27.8% net returns for the USD share class (Mar 18-Oct 31) for 7.5 months of trading, +15.2% net returns for the BTC share class (Feb 14-Oct 31) (returns denominated in BTC or +66.5% USD equivalent) for 8.5 months of trading and +18.1% net returns for the ETH share class (Feb 9-Oct 31) (returns denominated in ETH or +29.5% USD equivalent) for just under 9 months of trading. These results were achieved with low average market net exposure in line with Annamite's focus on delivering alpha in all-weathered digital asset market conditions.

Diverse and Robust Investment Team Lineup:

At launch, Annamite Capital is expected to invest in approximately fifteen strategies via separate accounts, focusing on systematic investment strategies. To date, Annamite invests in fourteen investment teams, with expertise in low-mid frequency trading, high-frequency trading, market-making, statistical arbitrage and arbitrage. Annamite invests across both centralized trading venues and decentralized trading venues, with proprietary security and execution software to operate in DeFi. Leadership and Expertise:

Annamite Capital is led by Citadel and UBS alum Tom Geary, and Lucas Gaylord, CEO of Eulith. Both bring extensive experience in cryptocurrency, engineering, and traditional finance. The firm recently brought on Joseph Biscomb to head up operations, who was most recently the Head of Middle Office at Brevan Howard and George Rowe as the Head of Business Development.

Strategic Investment Approach

Annamite Capital's investment strategy is centered on exploiting the complementary and uncorrelated return profiles of investment teams operating on both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The firm's diversified approach includes:



Centralized Exchanges:

Eleven investment teams with backgrounds in traditional systematic strategies at top pedigree hedge funds, offering high returns with moderate volatility and moderate drawdowns. Decentralized Exchanges:

Three investment teams specializing in engineering, software development, and quantitative trading, providing fixed-income-like returns with reduced volatility and low drawdowns.

Share Classes and Investment Options

Annamite Capital offers three distinct share classes to cater to a broad range of professional investors:

For traditional family offices and institutional investors seeking exposure to cryptocurrency markets in addition to institutional stablecoin investors.Ideal for Bitcoin miners and large Bitcoin holders.Designed for institutional and wealthy ETH investors.

Global Fundraising Efforts

Annamite Capital's fundraising campaign will target professional investors such as family offices, UHNW, HNW and institutions globally. The firm is headquartered in London under Annamite Limited (UK) with an application submitted to be an Appointed Representative authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). Annamite Capital Limited is an Approved Manager, by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Committee (FSC), and will be launching its Cayman regulated funds on Jan 2nd, 2025 under the Cayman Island Monetary Authority (CIMA), ensuring a robust regulatory framework for its operations. The firm will offer $25m of capacity at reduced fees for select, day 1 investors in the Founders' Fee Share Class.

About Annamite Capital

Annamite Capital is a cutting-edge investment firm dedicated to maximizing returns in the digital asset space through a multi-manager, multi-strategy approach by monetizing inefficiencies that persist in digital asset markets. With a focus on systematic, quantitative trading strategies, Annamite Capital aims to deliver alpha to its investors. The goal is to meaningfully accumulate Bitcoin and Ether assets for BTC and ETH holders as well as deliver uncorrelated absolute returns to USD investors.

