QAMO Qatar Moms Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QAMO Qatar Moms, the dynamic community of mothers in Qatar, celebrated its 4th anniversary in splendid at the elegant Radisson Blu Hotel on November 7, 2024.

SHAGUN 4.0, as the event was aptly named, was a grand occasion that not only commemorated QAMO's journey but also showcased the unwavering growth and support that the community provides to mothers across the region.

QAMO stands as one of the most vibrant and promising chapters of UNIMO, with around 6,000 members in its group. UNIMO (Universe of Moms), founded by Neha Kare Kanabar, is recognized as the world's largest community of mothers, with over 600,000 registered members worldwide.

QAMO, which was established by Deepa Jaiswal on July 24, 2020, aims to unite mothers in Qatar and foster a close-knit community built on love, mutual support, and respect. This mission has resonated deeply, and QAMO has quickly become a heartwarming success story of togetherness, solidarity, and empowerment.

SHAGUN 4.0 saw over 170 attendees, and the event was truly extraordinary. It was an extravagant affair featuring a diverse range of activities, performances, games, raffles, and an abundance of prizes and giveaways, all carefully curated to create a memorable experience. Attendees enjoyed vibrant cultural performances that highlighted the diverse backgrounds of the QAMO community, while the games and raffles added excitement and engagement.

Deepa Jaiswal, the head of QAMO, delivered a heartfelt speech that captured the essence of the community and its core values. She spoke about the importance of respecting differences, uplifting one another, and celebrating shared experiences, highlighting how QAMO has grown from a small support group into the fastest-growing and largest WhatsApp group in Qatar. Her words resonated deeply with everyone, reminding them of the community's collective achievements and shared purpose.

Known for her radiant smile and positive energy, Deepa's presence continues to inspire and uplift the community. She extended special thanks to Neha Kare Kanabar, the visionary behind UNIMO, and everyone who has placed their trust and support behind QAMO.