Traffic accident in Egypt results in deaths of 12, injury of 5

(MENAFN) At least 12 people were killed and five others wounded in a tragic traffic accident on Wednesday in Port Said Province, located northeast of Cairo, Egypt’s capital. The collision involved a heavy truck, a bus, and three other vehicles on a highway in Port Said, as reported by Egypt’s state-run Akhbar El-Yom news website. The violent crash prompted an immediate response from ambulances and security forces, who rushed to the scene to provide assistance. The injured victims were swiftly transferred to the nearest hospitals for medical treatment.



This deadly accident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Egypt’s road infrastructure, where poor road conditions, speeding, and inadequate enforcement of traffic laws contribute to frequent accidents. Road safety remains a significant issue in the country, with traffic-related fatalities claiming thousands of lives each year. The government has made some efforts to address this by upgrading the national road network in recent years, aiming to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety standards.



While the road network improvements are a positive step, the country still faces high risks on the roadways, particularly due to the behaviors and conditions that lead to accidents. The combination of high-speed driving, lack of proper safety measures, and inadequate policing continues to be a major factor in traffic accidents. In addition, public awareness campaigns have not been enough to curb the road dangers completely.



However, there has been some progress in addressing road safety. According to a report from Egypt's official statistics agency, CAPMAS, road accident fatalities decreased from 7,762 in 2022 to 5,861 in 2023, marking a 24.5 percent reduction. While the decline is encouraging, it underscores the need for continued efforts in road safety improvements and stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent further loss of life.

