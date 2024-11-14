UN Security Council denounces Israeli recent attacks on peacekeepers in Lebanon

(MENAFN) The UN Security Council issued a press statement on Wednesday condemning recent on peacekeepers in Lebanon, particularly those targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). The statement highlighted a series of incidents in the past weeks, including attacks on October 29, November 7, and November 8, which several UNIFIL peacekeepers and impacted their positions along the Blue Line, a demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel. The council strongly condemned these attacks, emphasizing the importance of ensuring the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel and facilities.



The Security Council urged all parties involved in the ongoing hostilities to take immediate measures to protect UN peacekeepers, reiterating that peacekeepers must never be the target of violence. In expressing full support for UNIFIL, the council also acknowledged the critical role the force plays in promoting regional stability and praised the contributions of troop-contributing countries. The statement underscored the importance of upholding the safety of those serving in peacekeeping missions and reaffirmed the council's unwavering support for their efforts.



In addition to the peacekeepers' security, the statement expressed deep concern about the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, particularly the growing number of civilian casualties and the destruction of vital civilian infrastructure. The damage to cultural heritage sites, including UNESCO world heritage sites in Baalbeck and Tyre, was also a major concern. Furthermore, the rising number of internally displaced persons in the country highlighted the severe humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict.



The Security Council called for all parties to adhere to international humanitarian law and fully implement Security Council Resolution 1701 (2006), which calls for the cessation of hostilities and the respect of Lebanon’s sovereignty. The statement emphasized the importance of ensuring the protection of civilians, cultural heritage, and the broader stability of the region.

