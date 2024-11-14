Central Bank of China conducts reverse repo on Thursday to maintain liquidity

(MENAFN) On Thursday, China's central carried out a substantial operation involving 328.2 billion yuan (approximately 45.6 billion U.S. dollars) in seven-day reverse repurchase agreements (repos) at an interest rate of 1.5 percent. This move was aimed at ensuring that the system maintains a sufficient level of liquidity. The central bank's actions are part of its ongoing efforts to stabilize financial markets and manage money within the economy.



A reverse repurchase agreement, or reverse repo, is a monetary tool in which the central bank buys securities from commercial banks. In exchange, the central bank agrees to sell these securities back at a later date, typically within a short-term period. This mechanism helps to inject liquidity into the banking system temporarily, allowing commercial banks to meet their short-term cash needs without significantly altering long-term market conditions.



The central bank’s use of reverse repos is a standard practice in market operations, particularly when it seeks to influence short-term interest rates or manage liquidity. By conducting reverse repos, the central bank can ensure that there is enough liquidity circulating in the financial system to meet the needs of businesses and consumers while preventing excessive volatility.



This operation is an important part of the broader strategy employed by the People's Bank of China to support economic stability and promote growth. Ensuring liquidity in the banking system is vital for maintaining smooth financial operations and fostering a conducive environment for investment.

