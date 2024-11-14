Photos Of 10 Punjabi Literary Icons Installed In Delhi’S Punjab Bhawan

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The Punjab Language Department has installed photos of 10 renowned Punjabi writers at Punjab Bhawan here in the first phase.

The entrance floor features photos of Bhai Vir Singh, the founder of modern Punjabi literature, and celebrated writer Amrita Pritam.

The first floor, near the Chief Minister's office, showcases photos of three prominent Punjabi poets -- Shiv Kumar Batalvi, Pash, and Surjit Patar.

Similarly, the second floor features photos of Ishwar Chander Nanda, the father of Punjabi theatre, and Dr Mohinder Singh Randhawa, known for his pioneering work for Punjabi art and culture.

Lastly, the third floor displays photos of progressive poets Bawa Balwant, Lal Singh Dil, and Firoz Din Sharaf.

Director of the Language Department, Jaswant Singh Zafar, informed that approximately 100 photos of prominent Punjabi poets, writers, thinkers, and language experts would be installed on all floors of both A and B blocks of Punjab Bhavan in the near future.

He also said with the exhibition and sale of books by the department inside Punjab Bhawan premises, literary people and readers have shown positive responses and an increase in the sale of books has also been witnessed.

Resident Commissioner of Punjab, Shruti Singh, said that more plans are in the pipeline to display Punjab's cultural essence through art pieces inside rooms of the Bhawan. She said that they would also seek assistance from the Punjab Arts Council in the same manner as the Punjab Language Department has taken initiative to display these photographs.

The Resident Commissioner also revealed that to maintain and renovate the Punjabi Sahit Kendar of Language Department, Punjab will be considered on a priority basis.

On this occasion, Assistant Director of the Language Department Alok Chawla, Deputy Resident Commissioner, Asita Sharma, local office in-charge Karuna were also present.