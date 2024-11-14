Turkey signs nations endorsing declaration to triple nuclear energy by 2050

(MENAFN) The Turkish and Natural Resources Minister declared on Wednesday that Turkey is one of the nations that signed the declaration to triple global nuclear energy capacity by 2050 at the COP29 UN Climate Change Summit in Baku.



With Turkey’s inclusion, the overall figure of nations ratifying the declaration has hit 31, Alparslan Bayraktar posted on X.



He further noted that “By 2050, we believe that we will contribute to the net zero emission target by commissioning 20,000 megawatts of nuclear installed capacity,”



Earlier on Wednesday, the World Nuclear Association stated in a statement that six more nations signed the Declaration on Triple Nuclear Energy.



Many other nations endorsed the declaration, including El Salvador, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, as well as Nigeria.



The historic Declaration to Triple Nuclear Energy was inked at the UN Climate Conference COP28 in Dubai in the previous year.



Other countries joining the declaration include Armenia, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Ghana, Hungary, Jamaica, Japan, Korea, Moldova, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, the UK as well as the US.

