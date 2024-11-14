Euro area industrial output declines over market expectation
Date
11/14/2024 8:08:58 AM
Manufacturing production in the euro area dropped 2 percent in September from the past month, esceeding market expectations of a 1.3 percent drop, stated first estimates from Eurostat on Thursday.
The number marked the sharpest decrease since January as the output for energy and capital products dropped 1.5 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.
Production stayed steady for intermediate products while it surged 0.5 percent for durable consumer products and 1.6 percent for non-durable consumer products.
Annually, manufacturing output decreased 2.8 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in August.
