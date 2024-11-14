Canada health agency confirms 1st domestically acquired human case of H5N1 bird flu

(MENAFN) The Public Agency of Canada (PHAC) confirmed on Wednesday that the first domestically acquired human case of H5N1 avian influenza has been detected in Canada. A teenager from British Columbia, who was hospitalized and tested presumptively positive for the virus on November 9, was later confirmed to be infected with H5N1. The genomic sequencing results revealed that the virus is linked to the ongoing H5N1 outbreak in poultry in the region. PHAC stated that no additional human infections have been reported, and investigations are underway to determine how the individual contracted the virus.



Despite the ongoing H5N1 outbreak in poultry, PHAC reassured the public that there has been no evidence of bird flu in dairy cattle in Canada. The United States has been experiencing an outbreak of avian influenza in dairy cattle, but the clade of the virus affecting cattle in the US differs from the one detected in the Canadian case. Additionally, no bird flu virus has been found in milk samples from affected areas, further reducing the likelihood of transmission through dairy products.



The agency emphasized that the risk of avian influenza to the general public remains low based on current evidence. However, the risk of infection is higher for individuals who have close, unprotected contact with infected animals. PHAC continues to monitor the situation closely and urged people working with animals or in areas affected by the outbreak to take necessary precautions to minimize their risk of exposure.



While the current case is concerning, the PHAC's assessment highlights that public health measures and the lack of widespread human infections so far suggest that the risk of a broader outbreak remains controlled. Continued vigilance and investigation into the origins of the infection will be key to managing and preventing further spread.

