Greece advocates for pragmatic climate plan to maintain Europe’s competitiveness at COP29

(MENAFN) The Greek Premier on Wednesday advocated for a practical adjustment of Europe’s climate policies, highlighting the importance of a ‘Smart Green Deal’ that balances ambitious environmental aims wit economic sustainability.



Kyriakos Mitsotakis, throughout his speech to the UN Climate Change Summit (COP29) in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku, alerted of the threats posed by high costs, suggesting that they might lead to a political backlash and undermine Europe’s manufacturing competitiveness.



He stated that “Europe is a leader in energy, but we still have higher energy prices than anyone else. We are the only region to impose a heavy tax on emissions. We are almost alone in defending the rules of free trade, yet Europe accounts for a diminishing share of global emissions, only 6 percent in 2023.”



He further pointed out that “We cannot drive ourselves into industrial oblivion. Net Zero must be part of a broader European strategy and not the other way around.”



He highlighted four-point strategy for improving Europe’s climate laws, urging the EU to concentrate on realistic trade-offs, regulatory flexibility, and technology-neutral innovation.



He suggested that Europe’s tough climate targets must permits individual nations to select their own paths, focusing first on “easier emissions” while giving emerging technologies time to mature.

