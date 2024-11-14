Global energy sector soars 3.8 percent in 2023, with number of jobs rising to 68 million

(MENAFN) The global energy sector reached a significant milestone in 2023, with the number of jobs rising to 68 million, reflecting a 3.8 percent increase compared to the previous year. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the sector added 2.5 million jobs worldwide, driven primarily by a surge in investments focused on manufacturing eco-friendly technologies. This growth highlights the increasing demand for skilled workers as the energy landscape continues to evolve with a strong emphasis on sustainability.



The IEA’s findings come at a pivotal moment during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where global leaders are gathered to discuss strategies to enhance renewable energy development and address climate challenges. The event has provided a platform for reinforcing commitments to accelerating clean energy transitions. In his opening remarks, Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, highlighted the rapid growth of the renewable energy sector and outlined the expected rise in investments in clean energy infrastructure, which are projected to reach USD2 trillion in 2024. This is nearly double the anticipated investment in fossil fuel infrastructure.



The rapid transformation of the global energy system, particularly towards renewable energy sources, is creating a wealth of job opportunities. As the sector shifts toward greener technologies, the demand for skilled energy workers is expected to continue rising. Laura Cozzi, the IEA’s Director of Sustainability, Technology, and Outlooks, emphasized that the energy sector has become a key driver of job growth worldwide. She noted that as the world increasingly turns to cleaner energy solutions, the labor market will need to adapt to meet the growing demand for specialized skills in renewable energy and related fields.

MENAFN14112024000045015839ID1108886145