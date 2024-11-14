President-elect Donald Trump names Matt Gaetz as attorney general

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has named Matt Gaetz, a hardline congressman from Florida, as his choice for attorney general in his upcoming administration. Gaetz, a staunch Trump ally and conservative figure within the Republican Party, is expected to lead efforts to dismantle what Trump has described as a "weaponized" government. In a statement shared on his Truth Social platform, Trump praised Gaetz’s commitment to securing US borders, combating criminal organizations, and restoring the public's trust in the Justice Department, which has been a focal point of Trump’s rhetoric.



Gaetz has been an outspoken critic of the Justice Department, advocating for its abolition or radical reforms. His stance aligns with Trump's longstanding accusations that the agency has been politicized, particularly in relation to ongoing investigations into Trump’s criminal cases. The attorney general role will be crucial in advancing Trump’s agenda during his second term, with Gaetz at the helm of implementing policies focused on law enforcement and national security.



The congressman rose to national prominence in 2023 when he played a central role in forcing a vote on the "motion to vacate," which led to the unprecedented ousting of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. However, Gaetz’s selection comes amid scrutiny, as he is under investigation by the House Ethics Committee over allegations of sexual misconduct. This has raised questions about his qualifications and the potential political ramifications of his appointment.



Senate Majority Leader John Thune, elected earlier on Wednesday, assured that the Senate will thoroughly vet all of Trump’s nominations, including Gaetz, during the confirmation process. This sets the stage for potential battles over appointments, especially for such a pivotal role as attorney general, which will have significant implications for the administration’s legal and policy priorities.

