QIC Launches Blog To Promote Insurance Culture

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Insurance Company (QIC), the leading insurer in Qatar and the MENA region, has announced the launch of its digital blog qic, the company's new corporate content and insurance literacy designed to promote insurance culture within the community and to foster easy understanding of everyday life in Qatar.

qic offers up to date, informative content in both English and Arabic, including articles covering topics that range from car insurance and licensing, driving in Qatar, trends in and to and from Doha, medical insurance and healthcare tips and other topics related to living worry-free in Qatar. The blog will soon feature the“Insurance Dictionary” service, set to be the first online dictionary dedicated to insurance in Qatar, and providing concise and precise explanations of essential and frequently used terms in the world of insurance.

Commenting on the launch of the new platform, Rashid Al-Buainain, Group Chief Administrative Officer, said:“We are happy to introduce this first-of-its-kind platform in Qatar as an addition to our existing web and mobile channels, in line with QIC's commitment to help our community members better understand their insurance needs, and thereafter be able to make informed decisions when choosing the insurance products that best respond to their needs, and guarantee the financial protection and peace of mind they all deserve. We look forward to continuing to improve our new content platform with additional features and services, and we are confident that the qic will be a game changer when it comes to strengthening the insurance culture within the community in Qatar.”

To give voice to Qatar-based bloggers and content writer experts in insurance and related fields, qic welcomes contributions from guest authors. Additionally, proposals can be addressed to the blog's editorial team via email at [email protected] .