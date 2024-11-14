Keir Starmer informs UK parliament there’s no genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) UK Premier Keir Strarmer has informed the parliament on Wednesday that Israel is not carrying out a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza.



Throughout the Premier’s Questions at the House of Commons, Independent policy maker Ayoub Khan brought up points from Foreign Assistant David Lammy, who lately asserted that the term genocide referred to “when millions of people lost their lives in crises like Rwanda, the Second World War in the Holocaust” and that using it to label Gaza “now undermines [its] seriousness”.



Khan then stated that Lammy’s points are unacceptable.



“Article two of the United Nations Genocide Convention makes it explicitly clear that genocide is not about numbers, it's about intent. The intent of the Israeli government and the IDF has been explicitly clear in words and in actions over the past 400 days, more than 45,000 innocent men, women and children killed.”



The policymaker stated that the foreign minister clearly rejected that a genocide was even happening and “suggested that the Israeli army had not yet killed enough Palestinians” to be considered genocide.



He wondered “Will the Prime Minister share his definition of genocide with this House?”

