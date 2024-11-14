Penta Security Accelerates Expansion Into The Middle East Cybersecurity Market From Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cybersecurity corporation 'Penta Security ' is actively accelerating its entry into the Middle East security by participating in key IT events in the region, including the recently held 'GITEX 2024' in Dubai.

In October, Penta Security showcased its innovative solutions at GITEX 2024, the largest IT in the Middle East, and Expand North Star 2024 in Dubai, UAE. Most recently, the company took part in the Dubai Police-KOTRA Global Startup Week, held from November 11 to 14 at the Dubai Headquarters R&D Center. This four-day event, co-hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) and Dubai Police, featured 19 Korean companies across various sectors, all specially invited by Dubai Police to present their cutting-edge technologies and explore opportunities for future collaboration.

At the event, Penta Security introduced its advanced cybersecurity solutions to an audience of 500 attendees, including key stakeholders from Dubai Police and other related organizations. The company showcased its collaborative security projects with the Korean national police as well as its international initiatives, such as its work on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for smart city and smart transportation security across various regions.

Penta Security showcased its advanced solutions designed to address the increasing demand for data encryption and web security in the UAE's smart city initiatives. These include D'Amo, an encryption platform; Cloudbric, a cloud security SaaS platform; and iSIGN+, an authentication security platform. Together, these solutions provide the foundational security infrastructure essential for driving smart city innovations.

Taegyun Kim, CEO of Penta Security, stated,“The Ministry of Science and ICT has designated the Middle East cybersecurity market as an emerging strategic market in its 2023 'Global Competitiveness Strategy for the Information Security Industry.' The government is providing robust support to help Korean security companies expand into the region. Based on thorough market analysis, Penta Security aims to use the UAE as a launchpad for further expansion into the broader Middle East and Africa markets.”

