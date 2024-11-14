Study Shows How Weed Use May Raise Cancer Risk

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Cannabis consumption can cause damage to our body's cells and increase the risk of highly cancerous tumours, according to a new study on Thursday.

In the study, published in the scientific journal Addiction Biology, cannabis is described as a“genotoxic” substance because it damages a cell's genetic information. This can lead to DNA mutations, accelerated ageing, and cancer.

Alarmingly, this genotoxicity can be passed on to the next generation via a damaged egg and sperm -- making the risk of cannabis use trans-generational, said the researchers from the University of Western Australia.

In the study, the team also linked established knowledge that cannabis use damages cellular energy production by inhibiting mitochondria with recent cancer research showing that mitochondrial dysfunction drives chromosomal damage which can surge rates of cancer, accelerated ageing, and birth defects.

“The link we've described between cannabis use and genotoxicity has far-reaching consequences. This new research shows how genetic damage from cannabis use can be passed down the generations,” said Dr. Stuart Reece from the varsity

Cannabis has been known to be linked with both micronuclear development and mitochondrial inhibition for many decades.

Both human and rodent studies show that adult cannabis exposure is linked with the incidence of autism and cerebral processing difficulties in children prenatally exposed.

However, the study argued that cannabinoid genotoxicity has long been“overlooked”.

The researchers noted that“it may, in fact, be all around us through the rapid induction of ageing of eggs, sperm, zygotes, foetus and adult organisms with many lines of evidence demonstrating transgenerational impacts”.

Together, the data is clear and robust evidence for the transgenerational transmission of major genotoxic outcomes.

In light of this, Reece called on policymakers to“reframe the discussion surrounding cannabis legalisation from a personal choice to one that potentially involves multiple subsequent generations.”