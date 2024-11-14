Only Guarantee That Delivers In India Is Modi's Guarantee: Anurag Thakur

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Nov 14 (IANS) BJP leader and former Union Anurag Thakur has expressed hope that the NDA will form the next in Jharkhand after the elections.

Speaking to the here on Thursday, Thakur emphasised, "There is only one guarantee in the country that delivers, and that is Modi's guarantee. The BJP delivers on every promise it makes. The people of Jharkhand trust Modi's guarantee because our have repeatedly fulfilled the commitments made to the public. That's why we keep winning in different states."

Slamming the current state government, he said, "In the last five years under the coalition government in Jharkhand, 'love jihad' and 'land jihad' have become too common. Tribal sisters are being misled, and their rights are being compromised. The people of Jharkhand feel betrayed."

Thakur accused the Hemant Soren-led government of failing on multiple fronts. He claimed, "The youth of Jharkhand have made up their minds to support the BJP. The Hemant Soren government failed to provide jobs and even bungled recruitment exams with leaks. They promised unemployment allowances but didn't deliver. The government itself admits that only 11,422 jobs were provided in five years, and even then, unemployment benefits were not given."

He further alleged that the current administration had exploited the state's resources, stating, "Jharkhand's water, forests, and land have been looted. The government has actively worked to alter the state's demographics. The Special Branch of the Jharkhand Police has reported that Bangladeshi infiltration is still going on, leading to demographic changes right under Hemant Soren's nose."

Thakur didn't spare the Congress party either, remarking, "Wherever the Congress is in power, corruption follows. The partnership between the Congress and JMM is like combining one bitter gourd with neem -- both are inherently bitter. The Hemant government has robbed farmers of their rights, even discontinuing the Centre's Krishi Ashirwad Yojana."

Drawing a comparison to the situation in Himachal Pradesh, Thakur alleged, "During the last elections in Himachal, the Congress had given ten guarantees but failed to fulfill even one. Today, the state is facing an economic crisis due to their mismanagement."