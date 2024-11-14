Myanmar to host 2024 mid-year gems emporium in Nay Pyi Taw from November 18 to 27

(MENAFN) Myanmar will host its 2024 mid-year gems emporium in Nay Pyi Taw from November 18 to 27, according to the Myanmar Gems Emporium Central Committee. The 10-day event will showcase a variety of precious items, including pearls, jade, and other gemstones. The emporium is open to Myanmar's local gems and jewelry merchants, who will be able to make purchases in accordance with the country's relevant rules and regulations.



This upcoming event follows the last gems emporium held in Nay Pyi Taw in May, where a substantial number of valuable lots were sold. The May event featured 379 pearl lots, 88 gem lots, and 3,251 jade lots, demonstrating the significant trade that takes place during these emporiums.



The Myanmar Gems Emporium has been a key event for the country's gemstone industry since it was first established in 1964, attracting buyers and sellers from across the region. The emporium is organized by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation, further solidifying its role in Myanmar's economic landscape.



This upcoming mid-year event will likely continue the tradition of showcasing Myanmar's rich natural resources and supporting the local gemstone market, which plays a vital role in the nation's economy.

