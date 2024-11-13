Industrial Delegation Visits China, Highlights 'Quality, Competitiveness' Of Jordanian Products

Board member of the Jordan and Amman chambers of industry Ahmad Khodari highlights the "quality and competitiveness" of Jordanian industrial products, which qualifies them to lead Arab exports to China (Petra photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Board member of the Jordan and Amman chambers of Ahmad Khodari highlighted the "quality and competitiveness" of Jordanian industrial products, which qualifies them to lead Arab exports to China.

Following an industrial delegation's visit to China, Khodari emphasised the "strong ties" between Jordan and China, where Beijing is a major trading partner, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He added that the delegates, during the visit that lasted for several days, noted significant Chinese interest in Jordanian imports, highlighting a valuable opportunity for Jordanian industries to access one of the world's largest markets.

Khodari, who also chairs the Jordan Exporters and Producers Association, stressed the importance of expanding Jordanian exports and attracting more investments, especially in the industrial sector.

The delegation toured factories in Shanghai, observing advancements in fields such as electronics, AI, and medical supplies. The delegates also discussed potential collaboration and means to transfer Chinese manufacturing expertise to the Kingdom.

At the China International Import Expo, the delegation explored future participation by Jordanian manufacturers, while meetings with Chinese and Arab business owners went over ways to increase imports from Jordan.

The visit, organised by Iris United Group, a China-based company founded by Jordanian investors, also included a meeting with scientists from the Fudan University to check on the latest developments in neuroscience research.