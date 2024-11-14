Perth Scorchers Sign Brooke Halliday To Replace Amy Jones For Remaining WBBL Matches

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Nov 14 (IANS) Perth Scorchers have secured New Zealand champion Brooke Halliday as an overseas replacement player for the remainder of Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) 10, the club said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old Brooke will replace England's Amy Jones for the Scorchers' last three WBBL 10 fixtures as the English wicketkeeper-batter set to join her international teammates for a multi-format series in South Africa.

Jones will play her final game against Sydney Thunder on Friday, while Halliday could make her WBBL debut in the Scorchers' clash against Adelaide Strikers at Karen Rolton Oval on November 19.

"I got the call last Wednesday, so I had a little bit of warning, which has been quite nice ... it was unexpected in a way, but I'm really excited. I'm quite fortunate that I get five or six days with the group beforehand, which is quite good when Sophie Devine's the only person I know (in the team)," Halliday told com.

"I think the WACA will be pretty cool to play at and then team-wise, (I'm looking forward to) playing the Sixers, just because they're such a stacked team. From an experience point of view, I think that's going to be a really cool challenge, which I'm looking forward to," she said.

Halliday has represented New Zealand on 76 occasions (35 ODIs and 41 T20Is) since making her debut against India in February 2021. The versatile left-hander comes into the WBBL off the back of helping New Zealand claim their maiden T20 World Cup title, where she featured in each of six matches.

Meanwhile, the Scorchers have named an unchanged 13-player squad for their clash with the Thunder at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

The Scorchers currently sit third on the WBBL 10 table with four wins from six matches following Tuesday's 74-run victory over the Thunder at Drummoyne Oval.