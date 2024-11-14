Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami Claims Four-Wicket Haul Against MP

(MENAFN- IANS) Indore, Nov 14 (IANS) India pacer Mohammed Shami made a memorable return to the Ranji Trophy, claiming four wickets to power Bengal to a first-innings lead over Madhya Pradesh at the Holkar Stadium.

On Thursday, the 34-year-old seamer, playing his first Ranji Trophy match since 2018, showed his class and experience, finishing as Bengal's standout bowler with figures of 4-54 in 19 overs.

After going wicket-less on the opening day, Shami came back with a vengeance on Day 2. He struck early, dismissing MP captain Shubham Sharma for just eight runs with a trademark delivery that rattled the stumps.

Shami's ability to break partnerships and decimate the lower order was on full display, as he later returned to mop up the tail. In a devastating spell, he bowled Saransh Jain and dismissed Kumar Kartikeya and Khulwant Khejroliya off successive deliveries, leaving the hosts reeling.

The veteran pacer's performance helped Bengal secure a crucial 61-run lead after the first innings, setting the tone for their campaign. Despite not bowling at full pace, Shami troubled the MP batters consistently, including beating the edge of key batter Rajat Patidar multiple times.

He was seen bowling in tandem with his brother, Mohammed Kaif. Shami's appearance in this Ranji Trophy match comes after a five-year gap; his last game for Bengal was a one-off encounter against Kerala in November 2018, just before India's historic 2-1 Test series triumph in Australia. During that Border-Gavaskar series, Shami was a crucial contributor, claiming 16 wickets.

As Shami eyes a return to peak fitness, his strong Ranji showing could pave the way for a recall to India's squad for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia, starting November 22 in Perth.