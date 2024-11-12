Lower Carbon Products And Packaging Claims: A Certification Standard For Decarbonizing The Chemicals Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 12, 2024 /3BL/ - Decarbonization within the chemical sector has become one of the key challenges in moving toward net zero goals. In an known for high levels of greenhouse emissions, many chemical manufacturers are embarking on a new era of eco-conscious production by transitioning to cleaner sources, utilizing alternative bio and recycled feedstocks, and implementing technologies such as carbon capture and storage (CCUS).

Join SCS Standards Executive Director, Victoria Norman and Technical Expert, Dr. Melanie Williams, on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. PT, 5:00 p.m. CET) for an in-depth discussion on the newly developed standard, SCS-115: Certification Standard for Product Carbon Intensity and Reduction for Chemicals and Co-products. The standard provides a methodology for third-party certification of the greenhouse gas intensity and reduction of chemicals, solvents, plastics and similar products. During this 45-minute presentation you will learn:

. The core standard's framework and baseline calculation methodology used

. Five decarbonization levers supported by the standard

. Types of products and co-products that can benefit from certification

. Mass balance approach to carbon footprint reduction

. Product intensity and reduction claims that can be made to showcase product decarbonization

A live Question and Answer session will follow the presentation.

Who should attend? Organizations with decarbonization goals along the value chain, including chemical and petrochemical manufacturers, consumer goods companies, and packaging companies.

Register here !