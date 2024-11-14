Annual production of NEVs in China surpasses 10 million mark for first time

(MENAFN) China has reached a significant milestone in its efforts to promote sustainability, with its annual production of new energy (NEVs) surpassing the 10 million mark for the first time. This achievement was celebrated on Thursday during a ceremony in Wuhan, located in central China's Hubei Province. The event was organized by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Representatives from over a dozen automakers gathered to commemorate the production of China's 10 millionth NEV this year.



The milestone is a major contribution to global carbon reduction efforts, highlighting China's role in the transition to cleaner transportation. The ceremony included the unveiling of multiple vehicles rolling off the production line, symbolizing the collective achievement of reaching this historic figure. The success of the NEV sector is part of China’s broader push to reduce carbon emissions and promote sustainable energy solutions.



In 2023, China produced 9.587 million NEVs and sold 9.495 million units, underscoring the country’s growing dominance in the global electric vehicle market. This marks a significant increase in production and sales, as the country continues to invest heavily in electric vehicle infrastructure and technology. With this 10 million-unit achievement, China is positioned as a leader in the shift toward new energy vehicles.

