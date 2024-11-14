Imran Masood Accuses BJP Of Divisive Rhetoric Ahead Of Maha Polls

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) MP Imran Masood on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading divisive rhetoric ahead of the Maharashtra and remarked that all the hate slogans come from the BJP.

"We haven't used any hate speech, we talk about love and progress. We don't believe in dividing or creating rifts, instead, we focus on development. There hasn't been a single provocative statement from our side. BJP resorts to these tactics when they have nothing else to offer," said the Congress leader.

Earlier on Monday, the Congress accused the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra of deliberately infusing "hate and poison" into its poll campaign and attempting to "disturb communal harmony in the state."

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that the campaign revealed the "sick mindset" of the BJP.

"The Mahayuti, led by the BJP, has only one agenda in its campaign. It is simply and only to polarize society on the basis of religion and to disturb communal harmony in the state. Such an awful campaign reveals its sick mindset," Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

Commenting on Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remarks that West Bengal is gradually becoming like Bangladesh, Imran Masood stated, "This is all they can talk about. After running the government for the last decade, they should focus on issues like inflation, unemployment, and farmers' welfare. Instead, they try to distract from these pressing issues."

"May God grant them the wisdom to address real challenges rather than inciting division," he added.

Earlier in the day Union Minister Giriraj Singh had attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. He said, "West Bengal has become the capital of violence. The West Bengal government keeps the law in its pocket. The state government works for a particular community, the Muslims."