Several international airlines cancel flights to, from Indonesia due to volcanic eruption

(MENAFN) Several international canceled flights to and from Bali on Wednesday as a result of the ongoing eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, which left many travelers stranded at airports. have been facing difficulties as their flights were canceled without prior notice, forcing them to remain in the airport. Tourists, including Charlie Austin from Perth, Australia, expressed frustration, stating that the airline did not offer accommodations, leaving them stranded at Bali’s airport. Another Australian tourist, Issabella Butler, chose to find an alternative flight to return home, prioritizing her departure from the island.



Reports indicate that thousands of travelers, both in Indonesia and Australia, have been affected by the flight disruptions, although an exact number of stranded passengers has not been provided. The volcanic eruption on Indonesia’s Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, located on the remote island of Flores in East Nusa Tenggara province, began on November 4. The eruption claimed nine lives and injured dozens, while the ongoing volcanic activity continues to pose serious risks.



On Tuesday, the volcano erupted multiple times, sending ash columns as high as 9 kilometers (5½ miles) into the sky. The Center for Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation reported that the volcano had spewed ash at least 17 times that day, with the largest eruption recorded at 9 kilometers in height. The ash clouds have severely disrupted air travel, with many flights grounded as a precautionary measure.



In response to the escalating danger, authorities extended the danger zone surrounding the volcano to 9 kilometers. The volcanic activity has involved the eruption of volcanic materials, including smoldering rocks, lava, and hot gravel fragments, which have been thrown as far as 8 kilometers (5 miles) from the crater since Friday. This continued volcanic threat has compounded the challenges faced by stranded travelers in the region.

