Disruption As The New Norm: Leading The Charge In An Uncertain Fashion Industry

( MENAFN - 3BL) In this latest blog Cascale CEO, Colin Browne breaks down the five essential shifts that will shape fashion's future, drawing from the latest insights in McKinsey & BoF's State of 2025 report. With economic uncertainty rising and traditional strategies falling short, Browne outlines his plans to lead Cascale as we redefine the landscape and disrupt the status quo.

