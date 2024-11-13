Koxa Partners With Debtbook For Bank Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Koxa today added DebtBook's Cash Management solution as its latest connected application.

DebtBook is the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for treasury and accounting teams in the and nonprofit industry. The Cash Management provides cash managers, treasurers, and finance teams with purpose-built software to power the efficient management of cash flow and liquidity.

Cash Management is the first vertical software solution to offer connectivity via Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform, joining multiple leading Koxa-connected horizontal ERP providers.

DebtBook's Cash Management clients will have secure API access to their account information at PNC, Regions Bank, Bank of America, JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, and a growing list of US banks.

"Our partnership with Koxa marks a significant step forward in empowering finance and treasury teams with enhanced control and visibility over their cash flow," said Tyler Traudt, Co-Founder and CEO at DebtBook. "By integrating directly with Koxa's Treasury Gateway, we're able to offer our clients seamless, secure access to essential bank data across leading financial institutions. This collaboration reflects our commitment to delivering purpose-built solutions that streamline treasury operations for government and nonprofit teams."

DebtBook is also the first software solution to use Koxa's developer toolkit to integrate with Treasury Gateway. The developer toolkit includes a set of drop-in micro-front ends that software providers can embed in their solution along with Koxa's APIs to provide bank connectivity powered by Koxa.

"We are excited to partner with DebtBook and support their rapid growth as the premier treasury platform for public-sector clients. We are equally excited about the future of our developer toolkit, and couldn't have asked for a better team than DebtBook as our first toolkit adopters," said Koxa Co-Founder and CTO Camellia George.



For more information about the DebtBook's Cash Management, visit debtbook/cash-management.

About Koxa

Koxa's Treasury Gateway platform connects banks to their corporate treasury clients, letting clients bank directly from inside their ERP. Koxa partners with banks to extend the functionality of a bank's online treasury portal directly into the user's ERP or accounting software. With Koxa, corporate accounting teams can (i) submit, approve, and release payments, (ii) track payment status and auto-reconcile settled payments, and (iii) pull statement and other reporting data without having to leave their ERP. Visit koxa for more information.

About DebtBook

DebtBook offers modern treasury and accounting software designed to help state and local government, higher education, healthcare, and others go from operational overload to strategic leadership. DebtBook's Debt and Cash Management solutions empower strategic treasury and improve financial outcomes by automating operational work and allowing teams to more easily analyze their data and extract valuable insights. DebtBook's Lease and Subscription Management solutions give accounting teams hours back to their day by automating GASB 87 , ASC 842 , and GASB 96 compliance workflows. For more information, visit debtbook .

