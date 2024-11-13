Who is this playback singer 'Protik Barua Sikder' who has suddenly gained popularity, and what is his identity?
Date
11/13/2024 8:38:23 AM
(MENAFNEditorial) Protik Barua Sikder is a Bangladeshi playback singer who performs Hindi, Bengali and Arabic song.Barua born on 26 August 2004 in Chittagong.He is also known for his song 'Tumake Chai'.
Barua father name is Priyamol Barua who was a Bangladesh Army Officer and mother name Anupama Barua is a Housewife.Barua grandfather name is Hariranjan Barua and grandmother name is Dipu Rani Barua .Protik Barua Sikder is founded by The Times Of Buddhist & The Buddhist Moments Newspaper.
In 2020,he was recognized as the second runner-up in the Art competition organized by the Bangladesh army association at Comilla Cantonment.
MENAFN13112024000070016875ID1108881639
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.