Trump recommends Fox News host for defense secretary

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has selected Fox News host and former National Guardsman Pete Hegseth as his nominee for Secretary of Defense. In a statement released by Fox News on Tuesday, Trump praised Hegseth as a “warrior for the and for the country,” describing him as tough, intelligent, and a staunch believer in the "America First" agenda.



Hegseth, who served as an infantry officer in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Guantanamo Bay, has a background in politics, having studied at Princeton University and Harvard's Kennedy School of Government. He is currently a co-host on *Fox & Friends Weekend* and has been a frequent commentator on various Fox News programs. In addition to his media career, Hegseth has authored books, including *The War on Warriors*, where he criticized "woke elites" and the Democrats for weakening the military by undermining its warrior culture.



Hegseth has also been an outspoken advocate for a more aggressive stance against China and Iran, calling the latter an “evil regime” and stressing the importance of modernizing the U.S. military to match China’s growing capabilities. Trump's nomination of Hegseth comes as part of his broader foreign policy approach, which includes questioning continued military aid to Ukraine and pledging to mediate a resolution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881334