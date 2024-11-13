Awqaf Releases List Of Prayers Grounds In Qatar For Istisqa Prayer

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The of Awqaf published a list of mosques and prayer grounds where there will be Istisqa prayers on Thursday morning, November 14, 2024, at 6:05am.

The Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has called for Istisqa (rain-seeking) prayer to be performed across the country tomorrow.

The list published in Arabic can be accessed here.