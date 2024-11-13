SBU Eliminates Russian Navy Officer In Sevastopol - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A car bomb attack in Sevastopol, which killed Valery Trankovsky, chief of staff of the 41st brigade of missile ships and boats of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, was a successful special operation carried out by Ukraine's SBU State Security Service.

A source in the SBU told this to Ukrinform.

Due to the explosion, the Russian captain's legs were blown off and he died of blood loss, the source said.

Trankovsky is a war criminal who gave orders to launch missiles from the Black Sea at civilian objects in Ukraine. In particular, he shelled Vinnytsia with Kalibr cruise missiles in July 2022, killing 29 civilians. Trankovsky repeatedly shelled Odesa and other cities, killing many civilians. He was a legitimate target in terms of the laws and customs of war.

Russian websites reported that Trankovsky had been watched for about a week and that an improvised explosive device had been activated remotely.

"It is symbolic that the Russian war criminal, whose hands were covered with the blood of dozens of peaceful Ukrainians, ended his inglorious life on Taras Shevchenko Street in Sevastopol. Revenge for crime is only a matter of time. No occupier and murderer can feel safe wherever they are," the source said.

Photo: social media