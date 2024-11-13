Shah Accuses MVA Of Playing Appeasement Politics

(MENAFN- IANS) Sindkheda (Maharashtra), Nov 13 (IANS) Ahead of the November 20 Assembly elections, Home Amit Shah on Wednesday accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP, of playing appeasement in Maharashtra and planning to give reservation to Muslims.

Addressing an election rally for BJP and Mahayuti nominees, Shah targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, saying he has forgotten the principles of the Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

''Mahayuti means development while Maha Vikas Aghadi means destruction. You have to decide whether to elect developers or destroyers,'' he said.

''Uddhav Babu, you are sitting with those people who opposed renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar, the construction of Ram temple, the abolition of triple talaq, the abolition of Article 370 and the surgical strike. You are sitting with those who call Hindus terrorists,'' said Shah.

''The Aghadi people are opposing all the communities. They gave a statement against Ramgiri Maharaj. They sparked riots in Sindkheda and they are promoting people who are not good for Maharashtra and the country,'' he alleged.

Reiterating the BJP's opposition to reservation for Muslims, Shah said, ''A few days ago, people of the Ulema met the Maharashtra Congress President and demanded that Muslims should be given reservation. If reservation has to be given to Muslims, then reservation for SC-ST-OBC will have to be cut. Rahul Baba, not only you but even your four generations cannot reduce the reservation for SC-ST-OBC and give it to Muslims.''

Shah said that the Centre has brought in the Waqf (Amendment) Bill but it has been opposed by Rahul Baba and Sharad Pawar.

''I want to tell Rahul Baba that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will definitely amend the Waqf Act,'' he added.

Shah said that PM Modi took the country's economy to 5th position from 11th position in the world within 10 years. ''I promise you that by 2027, India's economy will be the third largest economy in the world,'' he said.