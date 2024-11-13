US Getting Military Part Right - And Still Losing The Pacific

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A recent Wall Street Journal

article

describes the US Air Force's hurried efforts to rebuild old World War Two airfields in the Pacific and to access other facilities in the region. This is a good thing.

The Air Force's Agile Combat Employment (ACE) scheme is designed to make it harder for China's rocket force by complementing the handful of large bases in Japan, South Korea and Guam with smaller sites distributed across the region.

Spreading out also opens up opportunities to attack from a number of different directions – complicating things when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) operates into the Pacific. The other US services have similar schemes afoot to disperse throughout the region.

It's good the US military is paying attention to the Pacific region

after mostly ignoring it for 50 years. And building military infrastructure and developing tactics for dispersed operations is essential.

However, the Chinese have not been standing still. They've studied World War Two, understand the importance of geography and have been insinuating themselves into the region for decades.

Their plan is to block and preempt the Americans – while laying the groundwork for their own military presence and increased political and economic influence, including via dual-use infrastructure.

A few examples follow of where the US has focused on military infrastructure while the PRC has sought to undermine it through political warfare.

The Americans are making a push to rebuild Tinian's historic and strategic airfields. During World War Two, waves of B-29s (including the Enola Gay) took off from Tinian to bomb Japan, changing the course of the war.



Tinian is part of the US territory of CNMI. So how did a Chinese-linked casino get permission to open up right on Tinian's harbor through which military materials and supplies move?



Any competent intelligence service – and the Chinese can be more than competent – can make good use of this. As a bonus, a hotel affiliated with the casino has an excellent view of the maritime approach.

On nearby Saipan, also part of CNMI, China-tied business interests are pushing to move the administration closer to China. This isn't new.

