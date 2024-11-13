Amir Calls For Istisqa (Rain-Seeking) Prayer Tomorrow
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani called for Istisqa prayer to be held on the morning of Thursday corresponding to November 14, 2024, in all parts of the country, praying to Allah the Almighty for rainfall.
His Highness will perform the Istisqa prayer with crowds of worshipers in the Lusail prayer ground.
