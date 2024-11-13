Kuwait Condemns Israeli Occupation's Remarks On W. Bank's Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Foreign on Wednesday condemned the country's condemnation of and rejection to recent statements by an Israeli calling for imposing over the occupied West and expanding settlements there.

In a press statement, the ministry denounced the move as a flagrant breach of international law and relevant United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and a blatant violation of the Palestinian people's rights to an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 border with East Jerusalem being its capital.

The ministry underlined that such provocative remarks would further complicate the regional situation and establish the policy of force used by Israeli occupation forces to impose their racist agenda and would constitute as a stumbling block to international peace efforts aiming at achieving regional and world peace and stability. (end)

