Fake Aadhaar, Voter Ids Racket Busted By Delhi Police: Nepali Nationals Arrested From Delhi's IGI Airport

( MENAFN - Live Mint) Delhi News: In a significant breakthrough syndicate involved in providing fake Indian identity documents to Nepali nationals intending to abroad has been busted by the IGI police. The syndicate was found creating fake Indian documents, including Aadhaar and Voter ID cards, for Nepali nationals to help them obtain Indian passports. Two Nepali nationals, posing as Indian passport holders, were intercepted at IGI Airport while attempting to depart for Cambodia: Delhi Police

