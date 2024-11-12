California Closets Virginia Beach Hosts First CVBIA Member Mingle

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

California Closets Designers Build Bridges and Make Connections in the Virginia Beach Home Development Community

- Graziella Marengi, Co-Franchise OwnerVIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On October 3, 2024, California Closets proudly hosted its first-ever Member Mingle in collaboration with the Coastal Virginia Building Association (CVBIA) at its Virginia Beach showroom. The event drew a large turnout of 40-50 attendees, including industry professionals from the real estate, home building, and design trades. It provided an excellent opportunity for networking, brand awareness, and strengthening partnerships within the local community.As an active member of the CVBIA for more than two years, California Closets used this event as an entryway into a more engaged role with the association. The company's design consultants were highly involved in interacting with attendees, showcasing the showroom's wide array of custom storage solutions. A particular highlight of the evening was the enthusiastic response to the wall bed display, which drew significant attention from attendees.“Our primary objective was to increase brand awareness and build relationships with key players in the Virginia Beach market,” said California Closets Marketing Manager Ariel Chenworth.“We're thrilled with the results and the new connections we've made with both trade partners and individual clients. We've already scheduled follow-up meetings, including lunch-and-learn sessions to continue developing these relationships.”Attendees praised the welcoming atmosphere of the showroom and the eagerness of the California Closets team to assist and collaborate. Many expressed excitement about future consultations and partnerships, signaling a successful outcome for the company's goals of creating new business and expanding brand visibility within the local home improvement and building industries."We're thrilled to have hosted the CVBIA Member Mingle event in our newly remodeled Virginia Beach showroom! It was such a wonderful opportunity to connect with so many talented professionals in the home building and design industries,” said franchise co-owner Graziella Marengi.“At California Closets, we believe in the power of fostering relationships that last. We're excited to strengthen our partnership with CVBIA and look forward to more collaborations in the future!"About CVBIAThe Coastal Virginia Building Industry Association (CVBIA) represents more than 500 companies in Southeastern Virginia in the home building and design sectors by encouraging collaboration and professional development opportunities. Through member events, the association aims to promote industry growth and strengthen local business networks.North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421-120 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W Friendly Ave #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd, Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451About California Closets®As leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes, while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

