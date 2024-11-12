Verizon Retailer To Collect Items For Food Pantries Across The U.S. To Fight Food Insecurity In Local Communities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Verizon-Authorized retailer, TCC, and Verizon franchisor, Wireless Zone, Celebrate 'Rock the Pantry' Initiative

Parent Company Round Room to Match Every Item with a $1 Donation to Non-Profit Hunger Fight Corporate and Store Employees, Along with Community Members, Come Together to Fight Food Insecurity

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 47 million people in the U.S. not being able to purchase or have access to food, Round Room, LLC – one of the country's largest Verizon Authorized Retailers with more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone stores – is holding a nationwide 'Rock the Pantry' initiative to combat food insecurity. On Saturday, November 16 and Sunday, November 17, TCC stores and participating Wireless Zone locations will be collecting non-perishable food items to benefit a local food bank.

Additionally, Round Room will be donating $1 to non-profit Hunger Fight for every item that is brought into stores , up to $30,000. Hunger Fight works to eradicate childhood hunger and illiteracy by packing and delivering meals to those in need. In 2023, the organization packaged more than 5.1 million meals that benefitted children as well as seniors and those impacted by natural disasters.

"All of our philanthropic efforts are a direct representation of our employees' passions – we want to support and contribute to causes they care about," said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room . "We started Rock the Pantry last year because food insecurity was an important issue to our staff, and we were able to make a real difference with more than thousands non-perishable items donated to food banks across the country. Our employees were excited to bring this initiative back, and we look forward to making another incredible impact this year."

ITEMS TO DONATE:



Grains: pasta, rice, and oats

Fruits and Vegetables: applesauce, canned fruits, and canned vegetables

Protein: dried or canned beans and lentils, canned fish, canned chicken, nut butters, mixed nuts and trail mix Other items: soups and broths, pasta sauce, herbs and spices, condiments, cooking oils, shelf-stable or powdered milk

Those who bring in any items to their local TCC or participating Wireless Zone store will be supporting Hunger Fight and will also receive a coupon for 20% off any accessories, limit one per person.

Cody Mason, a Sales Associate and Regional Good Ambassador in Terre Haute, IN, shared why he and his team are passionate about this initiative. "The food our customers help us collect for Rock the Pantry supports families right here in our community, so we get to immediately see the positive impact we've made on a local level! That's what makes our work truly special."

The Round Room Way

Philanthropy is simply a part of Round Room's DNA as the company regularly organizes events that leave positive impacts on the communities it serves. On a larger, national scale, Round Room hosts quarterly events including "Teachers Rock," "Rescues Rock," "School Rocks," and "Rock the Pantry." In addition to these collective events, Round Room has donated more than $8M through its community grant program which has supported over 1,600 non-profit organizations, hospitals, and more.

To learn more about Rock the Pantry, visit .

About Round Room, LLC

Founded on a mission and deep commitment of giving back to employees, customers, and the communities it serves, Round Room is one of the largest Verizon-authorized retailers in the U.S. Its collective portfolio of brands includes TCC, Wireless Zone, Culture of Good, and Redux. With more than 1,200 TCC and Wireless Zone retail locations across 43 states, Round Room has donated more than $8M to various causes through ongoing giveback initiatives. The company's efforts have also been recognized through the Top Workplaces USA 2024 award and Top Workplaces Culture Excellence award. To learn more about Round Room, visit .

About TCC

Founded in 1991, TCC is a Verizon wireless retailer that operates over 500 locations from coast to coast and employs upwards of 1,900 people. As a certified 'Culture of Good' company, TCC encourages employees to give back in every community it serves through its Community Grant program, volunteer opportunities, and local philanthropic events. TCC has been recognized with several notable awards including Inc. Magazine's Best in Business, Top Workplaces USA, and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. To learn more about TCC or to find a location near you, visit

. For more information about TCC's parent company, Round Room, LLC, visit

.

About Wireless Zone

Wireless Zone® is the nation's largest wireless retail franchisor with more than 720 independently owned and operated Verizon wireless stores across the U.S. Founded in 1988, Wireless Zone has earned prestigious industry rankings on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Business Review's Top Franchise in 2024, and has been honored with Verizon's "Best Customer Service" award for five consecutive years. From franchisees to corporate employees, each team member plays a critical role in its giveback efforts through system-wide fundraising campaigns or nominating a local charity for a community grant. The system is franchised and operated by Wireless Zone, LLC. Visit

for more information or



to learn about its parent company, Round Room, LLC.

Media Contact : Marisa Beaumont, Fishman Public Relations, (847) 945-1300 or [email protected]

SOURCE Round Room (TCC | Wireless Zone)

