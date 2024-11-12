SAIHEAT Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Operations And Holding Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAIHEAT Limited (f/k/a SAI.TECH Global Corporation) (“SAIHEAT” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: SAIH, SAITW), is pleased to release its recent unaudited operations and holding updates for October 2024. Key Metrics Summary (unaudited)

Metric For October 2024 Self-Mining Earned (#BTC) 3.02 Average Self-Mined Bitcoin Earned/Day (#BTC) 0.097 Self-Mining Energized Hash rate (PH/s) 137 Total Energized Hash rate (PH/s) 137 Bitcoin Sold (#BTC) 0 Average Self-Mining Fleet Efficiency (J/TH) 27.3 Bitcoin Holding (#BTC)* 86.66

*Bitcoin Holding: Including staked and restricted bitcoins.

Data Centers

As of month-end, the Company operated approximately 1,132 bitcoin miners for self-mining, representing a total energized hash rate of 137 PH/s at its data centers in the U.S. and Mexico. SAIHEAT holds 86.66 bitcoins as of October, including staked and restricted bitcoins.

Upcoming Events and Conferences

2024 SAIHEAT BIT HEAT DAY, Nov 14, 2024

SuperComputing 2024, Nov 18 - 21, 2024

About SAIHEAT

SAIHEAT Limited (Nasdaq:SAIH) delivers integrated energy services for next-generation data centers. Its thermal module, HEATWIT, offers data center liquid cooling system and solutions for computing heat recycling. The power module, HEATNUC, focuses on global power resource development and modular nuclear power joint development.

Formerly known as Global Corporation, SAIHEAT became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation in May 2022. For more information on SAIHEAT, please visit

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe”,“expect”,“anticipate”,“project”,“targets”,“optimistic”,“confident that”,“continue to”,“predict”,“intend”,“aim”,“will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning and the Company's operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in Form 20-F under the headings“Risk Factors”,“Results of Operations” and“Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

