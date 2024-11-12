T-Pain Living The Good Life On The Jennie-O Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Float

WILLMAR, Minn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The makers of the Jennie-O® turkey brand - a category leader and one of the top turkey brands in

the United States -

will once again display its dazzling float in the 98th

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. The Thanksgiving tradition will feature the

Jennie-O Big Turkey Spectacular

float, which will entertain Parade attendees and millions of viewers nationwide on the morning of

Thursday, Nov. 28 for the fifth consecutive year.

T-Pain is bringing the Good Life to the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® on the Jennie-O® Big Turkey Spectacular! Catch T-Pain performing his iconic #1 hits on Nov. 28!

T-Pain, the GRAMMY award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur and global cultural icon, is set to perform a mash up of his iconic #1 hits on the Jennie-O float.



"I can't wait to make my debut in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on the Jennie-O float," said T-Pain. "I've got some surprises up my sleeve to help make it a happy turkey day and

celebrate the start of the holiday season!"

Standing at 36 feet long, 25 feet wide and 24 feet tall, The Big Turkey Spectacular by Jennie-O was unveiled in 2020 with glitz and glamour. The float, glittering in the signature gold and green hues of the iconic brand, boasts more than 200 pounds of sparkles.

The turkey's tail feathers span 25 feet in width and are two stories tall. They were constructed with enough steel tubing to span a regulation football field from end zone to end zone - and the feathers even function to release confetti during the parade.

To top off the splendor, the turkey is equipped with an advanced motion-activated top hat that reveals a surprise - baby turkey figures (referred to as poults) peek out and greet the viewers.

"We are honored to be a part of the iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade for the fifth year in a row," said Kim Anderson, senior brand manager of the JENNIE-O® brand. "This is an exciting time of year for our brand, and partnering with legendary artist T-Pain will take our famous float to the next level. You won't want to miss The Big Turkey Spectacular this year!"

The 98th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air Thursday, Nov. 28 in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock. Check local listings for details. For more information, visit macys/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Jennie-O will also use the platform to showcase simple and delicious ideas

to inspire consumers to make turkey an everyday protein choice both during the holiday season and all year long. This will include highlighting the brand's high-quality products, cooking solutions, recipes and resources for consumers everywhere to make any meal fun, flavorful and easy.

Throughout November, Jennie-O consumer engagement experts will be on hand to help alleviate stress around holiday meal planning at the company's 1-800-TURKEYS hotline, through live chat on the Jennie-O website, and by texting " Jennieo" to 73876. From advice on how to prep and cook a turkey to recipes for side dishes and how to use leftovers, consumers can reach out for real-time support through

Dec.1

via the method that is most convenient for them. Also, in the days leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday, Jennie-O specialists are available around-the-clock.

