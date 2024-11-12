Turkey refutes claims of shipping oil to Israel
11/12/2024 3:35:09 AM
(MENAFN) Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources disproved claims Sunday of oil shipments from the Ceyhan terminal to Israel, naming them “baseless.”
The ministry stated in a declaration that operations of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) Pipeline in Turkey are controlled by BOTAS International under a global deal with Azerbaijan and Georgia.
The ministry emphasized that BOTAS has "no authority or involvement in the purchase or sale of oil."
It further added "Companies transporting oil through the BTC pipeline for export to global markets from the Haydar Aliyev Terminal have respected Türkiye's recent decision not to engage in trade with Israel."
The ministry also stated that "No deliveries with Israel as the delivery destination have taken place."
