Hormel Foods Announces 2024 Class Of Hormel Heroes Scholarship Recipients

Two students with military backgrounds awarded $10,000 scholarships to pursue careers in arts, foodservice management

is today announcing the recipients of this year's $10,000 Hormel Heroes Scholarships. Launched in 2019 and administered by the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF) , the Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program supports students with military backgrounds who are pursuing degrees in culinary arts or foodservice management.

Vergie Terrell hopes to one day establish her own foodservice operation that serves patrons from all walks of life.

Jorge Mendez hopes to one day open his own restaurant.

To date, the Hormel Heroes Scholarship Program has provided $180,000 to 13 students, a group that now includes this year's winners: Vergie Terrell and Jorge Mendez.

"Hormel Foods is proud to support our military members in their career journeys," said Mark Ourada, group vice president of Foodservice at Hormel Foods. "These scholarships are our way of showing appreciation for those who have served our nation and are now pursuing careers in the foodservice industry. Congratulations to our 2024 scholarship recipients, Vergie Terrell and Jorge Mendez. Thank you both for your dedicated service. We are proud to support you."

An active member of the United States Army and now a junior at Houston (Texas) Community College, Terrell hopes to one day establish her own foodservice operation that serves innovative and delicious dishes to patrons from all walks of life.

"I believe that with dedication, hard work and the right opportunities, I can make a positive impact in the industry and inspire others to pursue their culinary dreams," Terrell said. "I am truly grateful to Hormel Foods for believing in my potential. Your support has motivated me to strive for excellence in my academic and professional endeavors. Thank you for investing in my future."

Mendez shares Terrell's passion for the culinary arts. A member of the U.S. Army Reserve and now a junior at New Mexico State University, Mendez hopes to one day open his own restaurant.

"I am eternally grateful to be chosen for this opportunity," Mendez said. "I will always be grateful to Hormel Foods. Their amazing generosity is giving me the chance to make my dreams come true, and I will always be thankful for that."

Over the last 37 years, the NRAEF has awarded more than more than 6,000 scholarships valued at approximately $27 million. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 and can be used towards tuition and fees, books, room and board, and other school-related expenses. Learn more at ChooseRestaurants/scholarships .

