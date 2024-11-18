Jaisankar Meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi On Sidelines Of G20 Summit: 'Bearing In Mind Understanding Of 21St Oct'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) EAM Dr S Jaisankar met Chinese Foreign Wang Yi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

EAM says "It is very good to meet on the sidelines of G20. We saw each other recently on the sidelines of BRICS as well. Our contribution to both platforms was notable in shaping the outcomes but it was a reminder to us of the importance of our two countries in international politics. It was also an equally significant testimony of why our bilateral relations are more important. In Kazan, our leaders reached a consensus in taking the next steps in our relations bearing in mind the understanding of 21st October. I am glad to note that on the ground the implementation of that understanding has proceeded as planned. Our leaders have directed the Foreign Ministers and the special representatives should meet at an early date. Some progress, some discussions have happened in that direction. Today, I am looking forward to discussing with you the next steps."

India and China have reached a deal on patrolling their disputed frontier to end a four-year military stand-off, the Indian foreign minister said on Monday, paving the way for improved political and business ties between the Asian giants.

The news came on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia for an Oct. 22-24 summit of the BRICS regional grouping, during which he could hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian officials said.