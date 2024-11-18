Several Children Injured In Vehicle Collision At School Gate In China's Hunan Province
11/18/2024 10:16:27 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Numerous children were injured by a vehicle at the gate of an elementary school in central China's Hunan province on Tuesday morning, reports said.
Students were arriving for classes around 8 am at Yong'an Elementary School in the city of Changde when it happened.
No details were immediately available, and it wasn't clear whether the vehicle had lost control or whether it was a deliberate attack.
Chinese schools have been subject to numerous attacks by people armed with knives or using vehicles as weapons.
A stabbing attack at a vocational school in the eastern Chinese city of Wuxi on Saturday left eight people dead and 17 others injured.
That came shortly after a man drove his car into people at a sports facility in the southern city of Zhuhai, leaving 35 people dead and 43 others injured.
In September, three people were killed in a knife attack in a Shanghai supermarket, and 15 others were injured.
Police said at the time that the suspect had personal financial disputes and came to Shanghai to“vent his anger.”
The same month, a Japanese schoolboy died after being stabbed on his way to school in the southern city of Shenzhen.
