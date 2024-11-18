Mirwaiz Calls For Reviving Cross-Border Trade

Talking to the persons here, Mirwaiz said that the violence and atrocities can never resolve any issue as dialogue is the only way forward to resolve all the issues.

He added that the Jamia Masjid's member-o-mehrab has always pitched for the dialogue process.“The new has taken over in Jammu and Kashmir after the recent elections, but its role is limited. The J&K government in the Union Territory has to fulfill the promises done with the promises like electricity, roads and water, but as far as the political situation of Kashmir is concerned, the New Delhi has to change it stance as it needs to understand that the people of J&K don't want this issue to continue. We want the issue to be resolved and don't want the bloodshed and other things to happen. The present ceasefire pact has brought relief to the people, but at the same time, we want both the countries to take this initiative forward and start the trade again and resume the bus services as well,” he said.

Mirwaiz also said that had the situation been better between the two nations, he could have gone to visit the family in Pakistan when his relative died two weeks back.

He also said that they have already written to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) and sought their time to put forth its suggestions.“We are hopeful that we will get a time to meet the committee and put forth our suggestions,” he said, adding that Waqf is completely a religious issue and it's fine to make some amendments but the way the new Waqf Act has been brought, it is totally unacceptable. The opposition as well as the parties in the NDA government should also come up with clear policies to reject the Act,” he said.

Also, Mirwaiz said that it is good to see the people taking initiatives to revive the arts and crafts in Kashmir, saying that the copper industry too has been witnessing a growth, but at the same time, the people need to pursue it honestly by ensuring the machine made materials are not used and also ensure quality of Pashmina is maintained.

He added that such initiatives help the youth to get avenues in absence of jobs and businesses.

Meanwhile, in a deeply impactful sermon delivered at a mosque in the Bota Kadal area of Srinagar, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq underscored the profound importance of Haqooq Ul Ibaad-the mutual rights and responsibilities among human beings.

In a statement, he emphasized that Islam extends beyond rituals and worship, such as prayer and fasting, to encompass the way individuals interact with and treat one another.

Speaking to a large congregation, Mirwaiz highlighted the gravity of neglecting the rights of others in Islam. He explained that while acts of worship such as performing prayers, paying Zakat, and fasting are important, they alone do not guarantee entry into Jannah (Paradise).“If we fall short in our duties to Allah, He may forgive us out of His mercy. However, when we wrong others or neglect their rights, forgiveness must come directly from those we have wronged,” he said, clarifying a key tenet of Islamic teachings. He urged the faithful to uphold principles of justice, dignity, and kindness in all aspects of life, noting that these values are central to the faith.

The Mirwaiz called for a balanced approach, encouraging the community to equally prioritize their obligations toward Allah (Haqooq Allah) and their responsibilities toward fellow human beings (Haqooq Ul Ibaad). He stressed that living a life grounded in justice, compassion, and mutual respect is integral to true faith and spiritual success.

The sermon was attended by a large gathering who assembled to listen to Mirwaiz and expressed their appreciation for his spiritual guidance. His message is part of his efforts at community building and reinforcing the Islamic values of justice, uprightness and compassion.

